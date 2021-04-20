Where are you going?
Krakowskie Przedmiescie

Krakowskie Przedmieście, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland
Promenade

One of the most historical streets in Warsaw surrounded by historic palaces, churches and manor-houses. After a complete rebuilding, the street was changed into a wide promenade. During summer weekends, the street is closed to drivers and together with Nowy Świat Street, Krakowskie Przedmieście becomes the most famous promenade in the city.
All along this street are shops, cafes, churches, and many other things to see.
By Jerry Kowalski , AFAR Local Expert

Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Krakowskie Przedmiescie

View from the Bell Tower.

