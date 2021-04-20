Kragga Kamma Game Park
Kragga Kamma Rd, Port Elizabeth, 6015, South Africa
| +27 41 379 4195
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Kragga Kamma Game Park, South AfricaI have much 'better' photos from the greatest game park I've been to in South Africa, Kragga Kama, but this one shows you the excellent accommodations. You are literally living with the animals. We had ostriches, zebra, warthogs, water buffalo and giraffes come right up to our front door. The water buffalo was at night when I was crossing form one accommodation to the next (there are about five), a confrontation I wasn't expecting and one I survived without a scratch, somehow. Sip coffee or a glass of wine on the balcony and watch the wildlife go by. I've been here both times I've visited South Africa and I'd definitely go again.
almost 7 years ago
