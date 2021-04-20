Where are you going?
Kragga Kamma Game Park

Kragga Kamma Rd, Port Elizabeth, 6015, South Africa
Website
| +27 41 379 4195
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

I have much 'better' photos from the greatest game park I've been to in South Africa, Kragga Kama, but this one shows you the excellent accommodations. You are literally living with the animals. We had ostriches, zebra, warthogs, water buffalo and giraffes come right up to our front door. The water buffalo was at night when I was crossing form one accommodation to the next (there are about five), a confrontation I wasn't expecting and one I survived without a scratch, somehow. Sip coffee or a glass of wine on the balcony and watch the wildlife go by. I've been here both times I've visited South Africa and I'd definitely go again.
By Morgan Paar

Morgan Paar
almost 7 years ago

Five of my 'roommates' from Kragga Kamma Game Park in South Africa. I've been to many game parks in this country and this is by far my favorite. You get beautiful accommodations which let you live with these African animals. I almost bumped into a water buffalo one night while crossing from one lodge to the next.

