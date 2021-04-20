Where are you going?
In terms international renown, Scandinavian countries definitely punch above their weight, though the metaphor is misleading. These guys are the masters of soft power. Think IKEA, H&M, Danish Modern, Munch, the Nobel Prize awards, etcetera. Not to mention how well they do in sports, considering that their combined population (excluding Finland) is less than of quarter of Germany's.
And nothing beats Scandinavia in summer. In Kragero, a port town southern Norway, days are spent island-hopping on the archipelago, fishing for cod and mackerel, and idling under fir trees with a cold Ringnes. If you would tell me that there is a better way to spend one's time, I would tell you that you are a liar.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

