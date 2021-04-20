Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Krabloonik Restaurant

4250 Divide Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
| +1 970-923-3953
Rustic Cabin Eating at Krabloonik Snowmass Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 2pm, 5:30pm - 7pm

Rustic Cabin Eating at Krabloonik

This is an authentic Colorado experience, especially if you go dog sledding before. The ambiance is a white table cloth experience set in a subdued, rustic cabin with a sunken fireplace for a cozy feeling. While dining take in spectacular views of Mt. Daly and Capitol Peak and watch the teams of dogs mush in during the winter. The menu is text book "Mountain Man" cuisine serving wild game dishes of elk, pheasant, wild boar, buffalo ribeye, fresh mountain trout and caribou. If you are a vegetarian don’t fret. There are other items like there signature Mushroom Soup.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points