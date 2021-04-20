Krabloonik Restaurant

Rustic Cabin Eating at Krabloonik
This is an authentic Colorado
experience, especially if you go dog sledding before. The ambiance is a white table cloth experience set in a subdued, rustic cabin with a sunken fireplace for a cozy feeling. While dining take in spectacular views of Mt. Daly and Capitol Peak and watch the teams of dogs mush in during the winter. The menu is text book "Mountain Man" cuisine serving wild game dishes of elk, pheasant, wild boar, buffalo ribeye, fresh mountain trout and caribou. If you are a vegetarian don’t fret. There are other items like there signature Mushroom Soup.