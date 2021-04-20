KPCW-FM Park City

Our Local Radio Station
KPCW Radio (91.9 FM) started in grassroots style in 1980, and continues to be the beat(nik) of town to this day. The community "lost and found" is worth listening to just for the sheer entertainment value alone, but it has also re-united scads of visitors and locals alike with their belongings. About five hours a day of local and NPR news is mixed with classic music you thought you'd never hear again, spun by all volunteer DJs from all walks of life in town. If you want to know what's happening when, the daily ski report from the resorts, traffic conditions and local news and gossip; this is the place. It's a must for visitors to be "in the know." Plus, the studio itself sits atop the liquor store on Swede Alley (just behind Historic Main Street); a very fitting pairing. Make sure to wave at the DJ in the big glass window on your way out from purchasing your libations. They love it.