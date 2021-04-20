Köyiçi Meydanı Sk

Where are you going?
Kaymak: A Real Turkish Delight

One of my favorite foods in Turkey (and there are many) is a serving of fresh kaymak clotted cream, drizzled with honey, and spread on bread. You can buy it in the supermarket or find it in some breakfast spots, but everyone's favorite is Pando in Beşiktaş. It's getting a bit over-discovered (especially on weekends) and Pando is getting a bit old and crochety, but it's still a delicious spot to fuel up before taking a ferry to the Asian side or walking up to Ortakoy.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

