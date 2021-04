Koyembedu Wholesale Market Complex, Koyambedu, Wholesale Market Complex, Koyambedu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600092, India

Market Pulse The vibrant markets on the streets of Chennai may be bustling from 10-10, but the real pulse of the flora, fruit and fauna of Chennai lies in the midst of the night and in the early morning at Koyembudu. The hub for deliveries from local farms and to local markets collide here. Fresh produce, flowers and baskets at wholesale prices can be found along with a South Indian chat items (snacks) and hot filter coffee amidst the negotiations of the banana wallahs.