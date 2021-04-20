Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Koyao Island Resort

24/2 Moo 5, Tambon Koh Yao, ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย อำเภอ เกาะยาว พังงา 82160, Thailand
Website
| +66 76 597 474
So Many Islands... ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย Thailand
Stay: Koyao Island Resort ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย Thailand
Koh Yao Noi ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย Thailand
So Many Islands... ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย Thailand
Stay: Koyao Island Resort ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย Thailand
Koh Yao Noi ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย Thailand

More info

Check Availability >

So Many Islands...

So many islands and too little time is your only dilemma while traveling in Phang Nga Bay, Thailand.
By Dijedal

More Recommendations

Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Koh Yao Noi

The island of Ko Yao Noi is one of two large islands in Phang Nga Bay that is often overlooked by travelers. The beaches are nice and the views are spectacular. The island only has a few hotels and you can enjoy the same offering of day excursions as you would at the larger, more popular places, such as Phuket, Krabi or Ko Phi Phi. The island is a very quiet "oasis" and there is a small, mostly muslim, village that is worth a visit. Ko Yao Island Resort is the place to stay if you want to get away from the crowds and experience this natural beauty for yourself.
Dijedal
almost 7 years ago

Stay: Koyao Island Resort

Ko Yao Island resort is located in Phangan Bay and offers the same range of activities as Krabi, Phuket and Phi Phi without the crowds. The large island of Ko Yao Noi has very few resorts spread far apart from each other, allowing you to feel worlds away from where you came. The bungalows at the resort follow an open Balinese plan and you can sit inside your private bungalow and enjoy this spectacular view of the jagged island horizon.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30