Koyao Island Resort
24/2 Moo 5, Tambon Koh Yao, ตำบล เกาะยาวน้อย อำเภอ เกาะยาว พังงา 82160, Thailand
| +66 76 597 474
So Many Islands...So many islands and too little time is your only dilemma while traveling in Phang Nga Bay, Thailand.
Koh Yao Noi
The island of Ko Yao Noi is one of two large islands in Phang Nga Bay that is often overlooked by travelers. The beaches are nice and the views are spectacular. The island only has a few hotels and you can enjoy the same offering of day excursions as you would at the larger, more popular places, such as Phuket, Krabi or Ko Phi Phi. The island is a very quiet "oasis" and there is a small, mostly muslim, village that is worth a visit. Ko Yao Island Resort is the place to stay if you want to get away from the crowds and experience this natural beauty for yourself.
Stay: Koyao Island Resort
Ko Yao Island resort is located in Phangan Bay and offers the same range of activities as Krabi, Phuket and Phi Phi without the crowds. The large island of Ko Yao Noi has very few resorts spread far apart from each other, allowing you to feel worlds away from where you came. The bungalows at the resort follow an open Balinese plan and you can sit inside your private bungalow and enjoy this spectacular view of the jagged island horizon.