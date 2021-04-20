Koyao Island Resort

Koh Yao Noi

The island of Ko Yao Noi is one of two large islands in Phang Nga Bay that is often overlooked by travelers. The beaches are nice and the views are spectacular. The island only has a few hotels and you can enjoy the same offering of day excursions as you would at the larger, more popular places, such as Phuket, Krabi or Ko Phi Phi. The island is a very quiet "oasis" and there is a small, mostly muslim, village that is worth a visit. Ko Yao Island Resort is the place to stay if you want to get away from the crowds and experience this natural beauty for yourself.