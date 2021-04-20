Kovalam Kovalam, Kerala, India

Just Hanging....Upside Down Fruit bats, large and small, are common creatures in the south Indian state of Kerala. On my road trip to the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, I took a stop to stretch my legs and use the facilities. As I got out of the car, I heard a loud cacophony of chirping sounds. I gazed up towards the tree tops and saw what looked like dozens of black plastic grocery bags dangling from the tree limbs. I knew immediately that they were bats but I had never seen such large sized ones before. Even though these were large fruit bats, they were perched too high up for me to really see them well; I had to view them through my camera lens. When I zoomed in, I saw what looked like a bunch of furry mammals wrapped up inside vinyl capes. It was fascinating watching them! They were behaving like birds – preening themselves, nipping at their tree limb neighbors, and stretching their wings – except they were hanging.... upside down.