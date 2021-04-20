Just Hanging....Upside Down
Fruit bats, large and small, are common creatures in the south Indian state of Kerala. On my road trip to the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, I took a stop to stretch my legs and use the facilities. As I got out of the car, I heard a loud cacophony of chirping sounds. I gazed up towards the tree tops and saw what looked like dozens of black plastic grocery bags dangling from the tree limbs. I knew immediately that they were bats but I had never seen such large sized ones before. Even though these were large fruit bats, they were perched too high up for me to really see them well; I had to view them through my camera lens. When I zoomed in, I saw what looked like a bunch of furry mammals wrapped up inside vinyl capes. It was fascinating watching them! They were behaving like birds – preening themselves, nipping at their tree limb neighbors, and stretching their wings – except they were hanging.... upside down.