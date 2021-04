Koumbara Beach Koumbara Ios Island, Ios 840 01, Greece

A Perfect Place For Greek Island Sunset Watching There seems to be beautiful views from nearly ever location I was blessed to visit on Ios. Sunrise and sunset became a highlight to witness each day from wherever we happened to stand at the moment. My last evening on the island we took the bus out to Koumbara beach and enjoyed the display of natural beauty as the sun sank into the sea and the vibrant sunset colors shifted and faded into night.