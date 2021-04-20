Koumbara Beach Bar Koumbara Ios Island, Ios 840 01, Greece

Sunset Beach Views And My Favorite Greek Yogurt With Ios Honey This is a wonderful beach to watch the sunset over the sea, take a swim in the clear blue waters, or enjoy a drink or local bite at the sea side restaurant. I loved and devoured this delicious Greek yogurt topped with local island honey. The restaurant has great views and tasty treats but be prepared for a long wait and patient pause before ordering or reviving your food or drinks. Just remember your on Greek island time and soak in the sea air and view while you wait.