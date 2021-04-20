Koubba Bar

Romantic Arabesque Bar with Arabian Sea Views
For a bar located in Al Qasr, one of Dubai
's most luxurious hotels, Koubba remains something of a secret. While it may not be Dubai's buzziest bar, it's arguably one of its most romantic and makes a lovely spot for a pre-dinner cocktail or nightcap. On the handful of occasions I've been here over the years there's never been more than a few tables of drinkers - generally couples - but the subdued atmosphere (and dim lighting) adds to the romance and intimacy of the place. The Arabesque decor is quintessentially Dubai - mashrabiya screens, Oriental carpets, plush furnishings, Damascene mother-of-pearl inlaid tables - but the real allure is the candlelit terrace with mesmerizing views of Al Qasr resort, Madinat Jumeirah, the Burj Al Arab, and of course, the Arabian Sea.