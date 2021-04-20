Kota Kinabalu
Kota Kinabalu - The Gateway to Sabah, MalaysiaKota Kinabalu may just have it all - sunshine, colourful architecture, great food, friendly people and proximity to beautiful beaches and incredible nature. It's the perfect place to base yourself to explore the province of Sabah on Malaysian Borneo.
Kota Kinabalu, or KK as it's known locally, has a small but modern airport with daily flights to Asian hubs like Hong Kong, so it's cheap and easy to access. It also offers regional flights to other parts of Malaysia, making it a great jumping off point.
There are several modern, luxury hotels, available at reasonable prices, including the Le Meridian and brand new Horizon Hotel.
KK is also home to great restaurants offering a wide range of Asian and Western cuisines. If you prefer to do your own cooking, the bustling market on the waterfront, is a one stop shop for produce and seafood.
Many small eco-tour companies offer day-trips into nearby Kinabalu Park, where you can experience pristine rain-forests filled with wildlife.
http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/05/visiting-kota-kinabalu-sabah-malaysian-borneo/