Kosy's 50 Pariser Straße

A Cozy Cafe This tiny cafe is a favorite with locals, many of whom are greeted by name by the friendly owner. It's packed full of knick-knacks, chocolates, and other homemade delights. The tight quarters mean that guests often start up conversations with each other—the perfect way to brush up on your German.



Kosy's doesn't have a website, but the one below states its opening hours.