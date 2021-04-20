Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Koskela

85 Dunning Avenue
Website
| +61 2 9280 0999
Koskela, Sydney Sydney Australia
Australian Design Emporium Sydney Australia
Koskela, Sydney Sydney Australia
Australian Design Emporium Sydney Australia

More info

Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 4pm

Koskela, Sydney

The design showroom of power couple Russel Koskela and Sasha Titchkosky sells their custom furniture as well as a range of housewares made in Australia. Koskela also runs such craft workshops as coil weaving, screen printing, and shibori dyeing.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Jill Greenwood
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Australian Design Emporium

In the Sydney suburb of Roseberry lies an unsuspecting warehouse space that is home to Koskela, a fantastic treasure trove of home furnishings, jewellery, kitchenware and unique artifacts from Australian designers. (photo: Leanna Maione)

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points