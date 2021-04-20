Koskela
85 Dunning Avenue
| +61 2 9280 0999
More info
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 4pm
Koskela, SydneyThe design showroom of power couple Russel Koskela and Sasha Titchkosky sells their custom furniture as well as a range of housewares made in Australia. Koskela also runs such craft workshops as coil weaving, screen printing, and shibori dyeing.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Australian Design Emporium
In the Sydney suburb of Roseberry lies an unsuspecting warehouse space that is home to Koskela, a fantastic treasure trove of home furnishings, jewellery, kitchenware and unique artifacts from Australian designers. (photo: Leanna Maione)