Kościuszko Mound
Situated above the attractive Salwator neighborhood on the outskirts of Kraków, Kościuszko Mound is a lovely place for a walk and photo opportunity—but also so much more. Built by the people of Kraków in 1820, the commemorative mound honors Polish leader Tadeusz Kościuszko and the nationalist spirit during the time of partitions. Three years after Kościuszko’s death, Kraków residents used earth from the battlefields where he fought to construct the mound. A century later—on the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence—they added soil from the United States. For citizens of Kraków, the mound and its surrounding area, with paths through the woods and fields overlooking the river, are a favorite spot for Sunday outings.