Korrigane
380 Rue Dorchester
| +1 418-614-0932
More info
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 3am
Settle in to Saint-Roch at KorriganeThe Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Québec (Old Québec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale.
300 Rue Dorchester, Québec City, (418) 614-0932. This appeared in the January/February 2013 issue.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
From Africa to Québec in Beers
The Korrigane is actually named after a ship that departed France in 1934 and sailed for two year on the Pacific Ocean.
The sailors were interested in learning about new cultures and that is exactly what this artisanal brewery represents. After living in Rwanda for two years and seeing how the locals made banana beer, the owner and her father became interested in the craft. Twenty years later, she officially opened up shop on 30 Dorchester Street.
The beers served here are brewed in the traditional method and are unfiltered, unpasteurized and don’t contain any chemicals, artificial flavors or preservatives. They also have a menu of reasonably priced dishes made with all fresh produce.
I tried a sampling of seven beers and I was surprised by how different each one tasted. Even their Belgium blonde beer had citrus flavoring and a blend of spices.
More on Bohemian Trails.
The sailors were interested in learning about new cultures and that is exactly what this artisanal brewery represents. After living in Rwanda for two years and seeing how the locals made banana beer, the owner and her father became interested in the craft. Twenty years later, she officially opened up shop on 30 Dorchester Street.
The beers served here are brewed in the traditional method and are unfiltered, unpasteurized and don’t contain any chemicals, artificial flavors or preservatives. They also have a menu of reasonably priced dishes made with all fresh produce.
I tried a sampling of seven beers and I was surprised by how different each one tasted. Even their Belgium blonde beer had citrus flavoring and a blend of spices.
More on Bohemian Trails.