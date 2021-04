The Korrigane is actually named after a ship that departed France in 1934 and sailed for two year on the Pacific Ocean.The sailors were interested in learning about new cultures and that is exactly what this artisanal brewery represents. After living in Rwanda for two years and seeing how the locals made banana beer, the owner and her father became interested in the craft. Twenty years later, she officially opened up shop on 30 Dorchester Street.The beers served here are brewed in the traditional method and are unfiltered, unpasteurized and don’t contain any chemicals, artificial flavors or preservatives. They also have a menu of reasonably priced dishes made with all fresh produce.I tried a sampling of seven beers and I was surprised by how different each one tasted. Even their Belgium blonde beer had citrus flavoring and a blend of spices.More on Bohemian Trails