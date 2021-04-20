Where are you going?
Koro Sun Resort

Hibiscus Hwy, Savasi Island, Vanua Levu, Savusavu, Fiji
Website
| +679 934 1033
Sun - Sat 8am - 2pm

Koro Sun Resort

Forget overwater bungalows. Ten of the 54 accommodations at this 160-acre resort on Vanua Levu are a “first” for the South Pacific: floating bures that sit directly on top of the water like Fijian houseboats gently rocking on the tide. Each one comes with a two-man kayak tethered to the front deck, which you can use to cruise through the lagoon and surrounding coastline. Don’t have your sea legs yet? There are also 10 more traditional overwater huts, each with a private terrace with daybed and ladder leading into the lagoon below. For even more space, opt for a one- or two-bedroom bure on the adjacent hillside, or one of three hilltop villas with kitchenettes and private plunge pools. Guests can participate in a variety of free activities (guided snorkeling, rainforest treks) and supplemental excursions, while parents may simply enjoy the adults-only pool and swim-up bar by taking advantage of complimentary child care for kids under five and a kids club for those 12 and under.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

