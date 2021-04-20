Where are you going?
Thinkspace Gallery

6009 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
Website
| +1 310-558-3375
Culver City Art Crawl Los Angeles California United States

More info

Tue - Sat 12pm - 6pm

Culver City Art Crawl

Culver City’s industrial façade is a hard shell to a neighborhood that beats with a creative pulse. Over 35 galleries line the intersection of La Cienega and Washington Boulevards just under the 10 freeway. Unlikely neighbors of auto repair shops, lumberyards, and utility wholesalers make discovering some of the world’s best contemporary art an exploratory experience. Take a few hours to stroll the streets, peek down alleys and open every nondescript door for fresh new views to call your own. Make sure to include the renowned ThinkSpace and Corey Helford galleries and then top the walk off with a cocktail.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points