Thinkspace Gallery

Culver City Art Crawl
Culver City’s industrial façade is a hard shell to a neighborhood that beats with a creative pulse. Over 35 galleries line the intersection of La Cienega and Washington Boulevards just under the 10 freeway. Unlikely neighbors of auto repair shops, lumberyards, and utility wholesalers make discovering some of the world’s best contemporary art an exploratory experience. Take a few hours to stroll the streets, peek down alleys and open every nondescript door for fresh new views to call your own. Make sure to include the renowned ThinkSpace and Corey Helford galleries and then top the walk off with a cocktail.