St. Theodarduskerk The St. Theodarduskerk is the parish church of Beringen. The church, located at the Koolmijnlaan, is one of five cathedrals.

After the coal mine at Beringen was built they also developed the factory settlement at Beringen-My. From 1939-1943 they built this imposing church, which was designed by Henry Lacoste.



It is a massive brick building, an example of brick expressionism. The nave with a heavy cruciform tower, is 71.5 meters high.

In front of the church is a kind of an atrium enclosed by a pointed arch gallery. At the rear of the church there is a complex of buildings which are grouped around a courtyard.

In 1985 the church was given protected status.



It's really nice to walk around the courtyard. St. Theodarduskerk is right by a very traveled main road but once you step inside all that noise seems to disappear.