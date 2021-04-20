Where are you going?
Kooky Canuck

3009, 87 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103, USA
Canadians Make Great Burgers Too Memphis Tennessee United States

Sun - Sat 11am - 2:30am

I wouldn't expect a Canadian burger restaurant in Memphis but their burgers are dang good. This one is called "Memphis' Best" (a winner at the 2012 Best Burger Festival) and had avocado, fried egg and some sort of delicious herb mayo. I don't know that Canada has much in way of local cuisine besides poutine but Kooky Canuck does a great job of merging a Canadian flavor into an American style burger place. Being a Canadian joint you can get poutine on just about everything including the burgers and being a Canadian joint in Memphis, you can get your poutine with barbecued pork. If you really want to test yourself, take their Kookamonga Challenge and finish their 7.5lb burger in under 60 minutes for a free T-shirt and a picture in their hall of fame. What's more American than that?
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

