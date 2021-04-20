Kong BBQ

There are a few things I will absolutely drop serious coin for and good food is one of them. But I'm not the Michelin-rated elitist that it sounds. While I enjoy refined dining and even a bit of molecular gastronomy, to me the perfect meal would be elevated street food paired with perfectly crafted cocktails. There's already too much formality in life, so why should my food have to be as stuffy. If I can pick-up my chicken wing with my fingers in the confidence that it's locally sourced, has authentic flavors and is freshly made, I'm being true to who I really am, refined by my worldliness but just a normal girl who can still be rough around the edges at times. And this is why I love Kong BBQ, a Korean BBQ joint. It's a walk-in or take-away with Korean flavors designed for an international palette. And that's what Melbourne is in part, a melting pot of Asian, American and British cuisine, making it a foodie's Mecca. I didn't manage to ever order a main because there was so many things I wanted to taste. Here's the run down: Soft shell crab bun with duck egg relish (pictured), Korean fried chicken wings with honey, garlic and sesame, waguy and kimchi dumplings and BBQ Corn with chili salt and miso butter. Tell me that your mouth isn't watering. I tried the coconut juice cocktail with vodka and lychee fruit mixture (changes daily and can be non-alcoholic) and the passion fruit Sochu Highball. Warning: the meal was not cheap. But it was worth it!