Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Konak Cafe

Bereketzade, Hacı Ali Sk. No:2, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Website
| +90 212 252 53 46
One Seat, Two Continents Istanbul Turkey

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 12am

One Seat, Two Continents

Istanbul is famous for being the only city in the world to span two continents (Asia and Europe), and one of my favorite casual dining experiences is enjoying a Turkish tea (cay) and dessert at Galata's rooftop, Konak Cafe. From one seat, you will take in the sites of Europe, Asia, and old and new Istanbul.

The menu caters to many tastebuds at affordable prices, and the desserts menu will impress.

It is the one cafe I always take tourists to really see the lay of the land of Istanbul, while enjoying lunch, dinner, or a simple tea break.

For an extra special experience, visit for the late-afternoon call to prayer and hear the call of thousands of mosques echoing over the city. It's magical!
By Leeann Murphy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30