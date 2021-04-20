Konak Cafe
Bereketzade, Hacı Ali Sk. No:2, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 252 53 46
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 12am
One Seat, Two ContinentsIstanbul is famous for being the only city in the world to span two continents (Asia and Europe), and one of my favorite casual dining experiences is enjoying a Turkish tea (cay) and dessert at Galata's rooftop, Konak Cafe. From one seat, you will take in the sites of Europe, Asia, and old and new Istanbul.
The menu caters to many tastebuds at affordable prices, and the desserts menu will impress.
It is the one cafe I always take tourists to really see the lay of the land of Istanbul, while enjoying lunch, dinner, or a simple tea break.
For an extra special experience, visit for the late-afternoon call to prayer and hear the call of thousands of mosques echoing over the city. It's magical!