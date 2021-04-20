Where are you going?
Komune Resort and Beach Club Keramas Beach Bali

Jl. Pantai Keramas, Medahan, Blahbatuh, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 3018888
Commune with the Sun Blahbatuh Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

There has been an explosion of beach clubs in Bali recently, and Komune was one of the first. About 15 minutes east of Sanur, it's in a spot that was only known to surfers until it arrived, attracting families, people from Ubud in need of some coastal breezes, and people passing on their way to or from further out on the east coast. They do have bungalows to stay in which are really nice, but Komune's biggest selling point is that it's a great place to pass a Sunday, with the massive mattresses, nice big pool, restaurant with tasty food and drinks, and a stunning view out to sea. The beach is black sand so it can be a bit hot but it's stunning. They also do evening surf and DJ sessions that are super laid-back and friendly.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

