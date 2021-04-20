Kolo
Kolo, Tanzania
Kondoa Irangi Rock PaintingsOn the Maasai Steppe of the Great Rift Valley in central Tanzania, twenty kilometres north of Kondoa, there exists a series of natural rocky shelters protecting ancient paintings, some believed to be up to 4000 years old.
Created by the hunter-gatherer inhabitants of this ancient region, these paintings depict the people, animals, symbols and rituals of their creators over two millennia, some painted with red ochre, black or white kaolin based paint.
At the museum and visitor centre in the village of Kolo, you are required to hire a local expert to guide you around this UNESCO world heritage site.