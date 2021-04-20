Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kolo

Kolo, Tanzania
Kondoa Irangi Rock Paintings Kolo Tanzania

Kondoa Irangi Rock Paintings

On the Maasai Steppe of the Great Rift Valley in central Tanzania, twenty kilometres north of Kondoa, there exists a series of natural rocky shelters protecting ancient paintings, some believed to be up to 4000 years old.

Created by the hunter-gatherer inhabitants of this ancient region, these paintings depict the people, animals, symbols and rituals of their creators over two millennia, some painted with red ochre, black or white kaolin based paint.

At the museum and visitor centre in the village of Kolo, you are required to hire a local expert to guide you around this UNESCO world heritage site.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points