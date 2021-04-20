Kol Restaurant
Skólavörðustígur 40, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
+354 517 7474
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
Stop into Kol and You Might Just Meet 'The Mountain'Kol is an upscale but not pretentious place with good food and drinks and a lovely ambiance; if you're trying to go for dinner, I definitely suggest getting a reservation. My friend and I couldn't get in for dinner one night, but ended up there later after on to meet a bachelor party for drinks. Not a ton of people were there; it caters more to a classy crowd than the going-out scene. As such, guess who did show? The Icelandic actor who plays Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on HBO's Game of Thrones. Very neat!
Image courtesy of Kol on Facebook.