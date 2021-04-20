Where are you going?
Kol Restaurant

Skólavörðustígur 40, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
+354 517 7474
Stop into Kol and You Might Just Meet 'The Mountain' Reykjavik Iceland

Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Stop into Kol and You Might Just Meet 'The Mountain'

Kol is an upscale but not pretentious place with good food and drinks and a lovely ambiance; if you're trying to go for dinner, I definitely suggest getting a reservation. My friend and I couldn't get in for dinner one night, but ended up there later after on to meet a bachelor party for drinks. Not a ton of people were there; it caters more to a classy crowd than the going-out scene. As such, guess who did show? The Icelandic actor who plays Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on HBO's Game of Thrones. Very neat!


Image courtesy of Kol on Facebook.
By Juliette San Fillipo , AFAR Contributor

