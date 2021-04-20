Where are you going?
Kokayak

San Pedro 311, Puerto Varas, Región de los Lagos, Chile
| +56 9 9310 5272
Raft Down Chile's Icy Blue Petrohue River with Ko'Kayak Puerto Varas Chile

Sun - Sat 9am - 1pm, 4pm - 7pm

Raft Down Chile's Icy Blue Petrohue River with Ko'Kayak

Get ready for a rush of adrenaline as you splash through the class III and IV rapids of the Petrohue River with Ko'Kayak, located in the Vicente Perez Rosales National Park.

The water is crystal clear, and you'll be suited up with a full wetsuit to keep warm in the icy blue rapids. With views of 4 different volcanoes in sight as you paddle down the river, the adventure and the landscape make for an incredible experience.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

