Kohtuotsa Vaateplats Südalinn, Tallinn, Estonia

Delightful Tallinn The view of Tallinn from the Toompea Hill is a nice one. Tallinn is a quaint town. I enjoyed walking and biking around, and stopping occasionally for an A. Le Coq, an Estonian beer that I especially enjoyed. I met Kalev and Ulane, the partners from Tallinn Traveller Tours, who are nice and can help point you to some good local spots.