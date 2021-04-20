Kohlmarkt 12, 1010 Wien
Kohlmarkt 12, 1010 Wien
Photo by Alex M.
Fruit Tart at DemelDemel is a world-famous patisserie that's been in business for over 200 years. Serving the finest in baked pastries and chocolate, a visit is a must for anyone who travels to Vienna.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Confectionery statue at Demel
Some of the talented handiwork by the Demel bakers. I don't believe it will be eaten, but displayed in the window.
This view is given to visitors to Demel as they enter the stairway to go upstairs for seating. It's amazing seeing their artists work.
This view is given to visitors to Demel as they enter the stairway to go upstairs for seating. It's amazing seeing their artists work.
almost 7 years ago
Demel artist at work
Some of the talented handiwork by the Demel bakers. I don't believe it will be eaten, but displayed in the window.
This view is given to visitors to Demel as they enter the stairway to go upstairs for seating. It's amazing seeing their artists work.
This view is given to visitors to Demel as they enter the stairway to go upstairs for seating. It's amazing seeing their artists work.
almost 7 years ago
Demel
Demel is a world-famous pastry shop and chocolatier founded in 1786. A visit for coffee and dessert is a must for anyone traveling to Vienna.