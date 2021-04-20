Where are you going?
Kohlmarkt 12, 1010 Wien

Fruit Tart at Demel

Demel is a world-famous patisserie that's been in business for over 200 years. Serving the finest in baked pastries and chocolate, a visit is a must for anyone who travels to Vienna.
By Alex M.

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Confectionery statue at Demel

Some of the talented handiwork by the Demel bakers. I don't believe it will be eaten, but displayed in the window.

This view is given to visitors to Demel as they enter the stairway to go upstairs for seating. It's amazing seeing their artists work.
Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Demel artist at work

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Demel

Demel is a world-famous pastry shop and chocolatier founded in 1786. A visit for coffee and dessert is a must for anyone traveling to Vienna.

