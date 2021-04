Koh Yao Noi Tha Yu, Takua Thung District, Phang-nga, Thailand

Karst Islands in Phang Nga Bay This was taken on a longtail boat heading out from Koh Yao Noi island to kayak around a few karst islands in PhangNga Bay. Early in the morning and during sunset the many islands that dramatically erupt out of the sea are silhouetted in an ombre style. A gorgeous sight to see.