Really very fine dining indeed

One of the best meals I've had in London - heck, in my life - was at Koffman's. Pierre Koffman is a French super chef who does things with food that you'll remember til you die. I certainly will never regret choosing pig's trotter from his menu, even if it seemed a brave and foolhardy move at the time. The dessert was scarcely sweeter and richer. This is certainly a blow-out meal, and might require a little saving. But boy, it's worth it.