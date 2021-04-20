Where are you going?
Koffi

4105, 71380 CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
Website
| +1 760-340-2444
Best Cuppa Coffee in the Coachella Valley Rancho Mirage California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm

Best Cuppa Coffee in the Coachella Valley

Koffi has been caffeinating Coachella Valley residents with locally roasted blends since they first opened shop in 2002. Since then, they have expanded to three locations, all with the minimalist modern indoor/outdoor café setting and friendly staff that has been core to their character since the start. The Rancho Mirage location opened in May 2013 and may be their best storefront yet. Premium beans from around the world are roasted on site in their red Diedrich & Sons roaster on display for all to see. Their Honey Vanilla Latte and Malted Mocha are secret weapons but nothing beats a clean cup of coffee.

Photo by Joe Wolf/Flickr.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

