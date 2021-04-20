Where are you going?
Koenig Distillery & Winery

21452 Hoskins Rd, Caldwell, ID 83607, USA
| +1 208-459-4087
Koenig Marries Two Worlds with Spirits and Wines Caldwell Idaho United States

Sun - Sat 12pm - 5pm

Brothers Greg and Andy Koenig lived in their father's ancestral town of Lustenau, Austria for two years there discovering the art of distilling eau-de-vies and brandies from pears, apples and plums. When they returned home to Idaho to Sunny Slope,their mother's ancestral family homestead in the middle of Idaho's best fruit growing region, they got an idea. Why not distill the fruit from Idaho into spirits? So they did.

They also planted grapevines for wine exactly one year after the fruit went in on the property in 1995. They brought a copper still from Europe and are in full production of small batch brandies today along with a potato vodka. Their wines have won numerous awards too. Here is a lovely rosé I recommend for the last of summer sipping. The brandy you can save for winter although the huckleberry vodka over ice is spectacular anytime. They ship!
By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert

