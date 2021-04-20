Kody & Ko No., Jl. Kayu Jati No.3x, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Brighten Up Your Life As you can see by the picture, Kody & Ko is a mad mix of fluorescent housewares, clothes, and accessories. It's pretty hard to pass by without at least having a peek and trying out the fantastically comfy beanbags and peacock chairs. Even if the gaudiness is a bit too much for you, the blindingly bright buddhas, gnomes, and skulls will definitely make you smile.

Kody & Ko is in central Seminyak on Jalan Kayu Cendana.