Kødbyen Kødbyen, 1711 København, Denmark

The Rest of Kødbyen Tourist guides often suggest that people visit Kødbyen for the nightlife or restaurants. Yet they seldom encourage people to visit the area and to wander around it during the day.



There are actually two parts to Kødbyen, or the "Meat Packing District"—the old brick buildings are the less well known, while the more popular modern white warehouse buildings are where most tourists visit.



Take some time and explore both for an interesting experience and some unique photos.