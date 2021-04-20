Where are you going?
Kødbyen

Kødbyen, 1711 København, Denmark
The Rest of Kødbyen Copenhagen Denmark

The Rest of Kødbyen

Tourist guides often suggest that people visit Kødbyen for the nightlife or restaurants. Yet they seldom encourage people to visit the area and to wander around it during the day.

There are actually two parts to Kødbyen, or the "Meat Packing District"—the old brick buildings are the less well known, while the more popular modern white warehouse buildings are where most tourists visit.

Take some time and explore both for an interesting experience and some unique photos.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
