Kobarid 5222 Kobarid, Slovenia

Impossibly Perfect Slovenian Countryside Kobarid is also known as Caporetto, because the town—on the border with Italy—was annexed by the Italians for part of World War I.



The brutality of that war has been erased—and scenery like this has survived (you can revisit the war at the museum dedicated to the Battle of Caporetto in the center of town).



I think I had never seen water this color before, though it was shockingly cold. You can hike out of Kobarid and along the Isonzo River, stopping to swim or picnic.