Ko Yao Noi Ko Yao Noi, Ko Yao District, Phang-nga, Thailand

Finding utter peace in Koh Yao Noi, Thailand Seasoned Thailand travelers often complain how the crowds have ruined places like Phuket and Samui, once rustic tropical oases before they succumbed to mass tourism. This old school charm is still alive and well on Koh Yao Noi, near Phuket on the Andaman Sea. You still get access to the region's amazing diving, snorkeling and sparkling lagoons hidden among limestone karst formations, but with just a few resorts and simple restaurants serving fresh seafood, there's a taste of old Thailand here that's harder and harder to come by.