Ko Rok Noi

Ko Rok Noi, Ko Libong, Kantang District, Trang, Thailand
Situated further south than the well trod karst crags of Krabi and Rai Leh are a pair of tiny islands more known for diving than climbing. But in recent years a number of sport routes have been established, ranging from moderate to difficult grades. The sole accommodation is on Rok Yai, where you can rent a tent right on the beach and be served three meals a day for a flat rate, with access to the camp's kayaks and snorkel gear. If you're traveling without climbing gear, the camp hosts can accommodate for a modest price and also offer instruction. Getting here: you'll spot signs for "Ko Lanta Island Climbing" in and around Rai Leh and Lanta Yai. Call or ask the local guides to hook you up with passage (and confirm availability); it will entail a combination of car, ferry, and boat rides and take a few hours.
By benjamin grant

Barbara
almost 4 years ago

Koh Rok Island

If you're looking for a real paradise on Earth this place is a must-see!
Perfect for snorkeling, for sunbathing and for swimming. Crystal clear waters and white sand will amaze you.
Keep in mind that this island is part of a National Park - so there are no restaurants, hotels or facilities available.
Make sure to get there early in the morning in order to avoid the crowd and enjoy a peaceful couple of hours.

