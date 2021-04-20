Ko Rok Noi Ko Rok Noi, Ko Libong, Kantang District, Trang, Thailand

Camping and Climbing on a secluded Andaman Isle Situated further south than the well trod karst crags of Krabi and Rai Leh are a pair of tiny islands more known for diving than climbing. But in recent years a number of sport routes have been established, ranging from moderate to difficult grades. The sole accommodation is on Rok Yai, where you can rent a tent right on the beach and be served three meals a day for a flat rate, with access to the camp's kayaks and snorkel gear. If you're traveling without climbing gear, the camp hosts can accommodate for a modest price and also offer instruction. Getting here: you'll spot signs for "Ko Lanta Island Climbing" in and around Rai Leh and Lanta Yai. Call or ask the local guides to hook you up with passage (and confirm availability); it will entail a combination of car, ferry, and boat rides and take a few hours.