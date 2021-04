Ko Racha Yai Ko Racha Yai, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Thailand

Sunset over Racha Yai There are no sunsets as beautiful as the ones reflected off the ocean. Racha Yai is a small island off the coast of Phuket. While it's possible to stay on the island, instead I docked in the bay on a live-aboard boat with Scuba Cat. For two days I woke up to crystal clear turquoise water, scuba dived all day, and went to sleep after viewing sunsets like this one. Incredible.