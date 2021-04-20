Ko Phi Phi Don Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand

Phi Phi Sunset & Snorkle Tour For about $13 you can jump on a long-tail boat leaving from the main beach of Phi Phi Don and spend the afternoon island hopping. There are multiple tour companies, most offering a visit to Monkey Island, Viking Caves, Pileh Bay, and Maya Island for snorkeling and exploring before filling you up with fresh pineapple and a bucket of Sangsom and coke as you cruise back to Phi Phi in the warm glow of the sun setting over the Andaman Sea.