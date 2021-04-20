Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ko Phi Phi Don

Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
Phi Phi Sunset & Snorkle Tour Ao Nang Thailand
not so great Ao Nang Thailand
Sweet Green Orange Ao Nang Thailand
Beauty of it all Ao Nang Thailand
Phi Phi Sunset & Snorkle Tour Ao Nang Thailand
not so great Ao Nang Thailand
Sweet Green Orange Ao Nang Thailand
Beauty of it all Ao Nang Thailand

Phi Phi Sunset & Snorkle Tour

For about $13 you can jump on a long-tail boat leaving from the main beach of Phi Phi Don and spend the afternoon island hopping. There are multiple tour companies, most offering a visit to Monkey Island, Viking Caves, Pileh Bay, and Maya Island for snorkeling and exploring before filling you up with fresh pineapple and a bucket of Sangsom and coke as you cruise back to Phi Phi in the warm glow of the sun setting over the Andaman Sea.
By Lindsay Davis

More Recommendations

Shawn R
over 6 years ago

Beauty of it all

We trekked across the other side of Maya Beach and found this beautiful gem.
Pedro Sanchez
almost 7 years ago

not so great

To be honest the famous beach where it was filmed the Leonardo Dicarpio Movie is not so great.

is less than 50m longs which it looks like a boat parking lot. 10 m are available to swim or something

i am pretty sure that are better spots and less crowded in Thailand
ariana terrence
almost 7 years ago

Sweet Green Orange

Thailand has the most beautiful fruit, you crave it all day long. The bright lime green skin reveals a sweet flesh that is low on acid and delightful fresh squeezed in the morning.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points