Ko Phi Phi Don
Ko Phi Phi Don, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi, Thailand
Phi Phi Sunset & Snorkle TourFor about $13 you can jump on a long-tail boat leaving from the main beach of Phi Phi Don and spend the afternoon island hopping. There are multiple tour companies, most offering a visit to Monkey Island, Viking Caves, Pileh Bay, and Maya Island for snorkeling and exploring before filling you up with fresh pineapple and a bucket of Sangsom and coke as you cruise back to Phi Phi in the warm glow of the sun setting over the Andaman Sea.
over 6 years ago
Beauty of it all
We trekked across the other side of Maya Beach and found this beautiful gem.
almost 7 years ago
not so great
To be honest the famous beach where it was filmed the Leonardo Dicarpio Movie is not so great.
is less than 50m longs which it looks like a boat parking lot. 10 m are available to swim or something
i am pretty sure that are better spots and less crowded in Thailand
almost 7 years ago
Sweet Green Orange
Thailand has the most beautiful fruit, you crave it all day long. The bright lime green skin reveals a sweet flesh that is low on acid and delightful fresh squeezed in the morning.