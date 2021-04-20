Ko Olina Ocean Adventures
92-100 Waipahe Place
| +1 808-396-2068
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 8pm
Self Guided Snorkelling VS Snorkel Tours: Ko Olina Dolphin, Whale & Sea Turtle Snorkel AdventureWhile staying at the gorgeous Outrigger Reef on the Beach hotel, I decided to book a snorkel tour for my group of 6. The high pressure sales woman (who worked for Expedia I later found out) insisted that I should book the pricy $130 tour that departed from Ko Olina Marina on the West side of the island.
Promised to have a 90% change of seeing the whales, dolphins and or sea turtles as advertised I booked it forgetting that mother nature is never certain.
After an hour drive from Waikiki Beach to Ko Olina we finally boarded our grand catamaran yacht. The staff were friendly, the on board lunch and drinks were delicious and the views were lovely throughout the day until nearing sunset.
Snorkelling on the other hand wasn't ideal. We didn't see any of the promised sea life, only large schools of fish, which were fun to see but left me a little let down.
However, the best souvenir we took home was the CD loaded with images taken under water of my party exploring the coral.
Another 90 minutes due to traffic and we arrived back at our hotel.
While I wouldn't recommend the snorkelling tour I went on, I do recommend you do your own self guided tour at Lanikai Beach where I saw sea turtles or at the Kapolei area where you can see the same for free (or with the rental of a boat/kayak).