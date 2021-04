Ko Chang Koh Chang, Ko Chang District, Trat, Thailand

Sunset over Koh Chang Siam Hut has amazingly cheap bungalows right on the beach of Koh Chang. The bungalows come air conditioned or with fans, they have private bathrooms and there's a big communal seaside deck off the Tree House restaurant. At night they light these lamps on the deck, the fire dancers dance on the beach and every full moon marks a huge party. Siam Hut is low key and a bit remote but easily accessed by walking or taxi.