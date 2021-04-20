Wine Tasting at Knorhoek Estate
For those who are looking to add a relaxed, low-key estate to their winelands tour, Knorhoek Estate is the place. The winery is set on the slopes of the Simonsberg Mountain just 10 minutes from Stellenbosch. It's a small property and is a nice setting for a wine tasting. In the late 1700's, settlers in the region had problems with leopards predating livestock. Hence, the logo of the vineyard is a leopard. There is also a small 7 room guesthouse on the estate. Be sure to take home a bottle of their unlabeled red: it's a bargain and tastes just as good as the more expensive reds available at neighboring Stellenbosch vineyards.