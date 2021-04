Fresh Baked Bread at Knead Cafe

The smell of baking bread will lure you into this family-friendly restaurant/cafe. With menu items like brioche french toast, breakfast pizza, and bircher muesli, this cafe will quickly become your default for weekend brunch. Try the almond croissant - the filling is just the right amount of sweet to offset the bitterness of their coffee. There is more than one Knead in Cape Town , but the best view is at the Muizenberg cafe due to its location on the beach at Surfer's Corner.