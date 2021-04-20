KM shop
Alexanderstraße 3, 10178 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 24083927
Mon - Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
KM design storeJust in the same street, few steps from Rro Qm, I found this nice beautiful store KM. This store carries a collection of various artists (locals and internationals) and a variety of Jewelry, stationary, home accessories and personal ones.
The store is well designed. Minimalism touch of yellow walls, one orange chair, grey curtains and a very friendly staff. I love the yellow walls and how everything, as small as they are, just pop up and make you want to buy them.