Kloster Andechs

82346 Andechs, Germany
Beer in a Benedictine Monastery Andechs Germany

Beer in a Benedictine Monastery

Andechs is the oldest pilgrimage church in Bavaria, Germany. Pilgrims have been making the journey since 1455 to this Benedictine monastery, which sits on a holy mountain on the eastern shores of Lake Ammersee. Now each year, over 30,000 pilgrims visit to worship saintly relics and enjoy the famous beer.

The monastery's brewery is its largest business, funding its local works. The Andechs brews combine centuries of Bavarian brewing history and modern technology. They also showcase Benedictine and Bavarian hospitality.

Enjoy the local specialized beer and Bavarian dishes in Kloster Andech's beer garden, which overlooks the green hills below the monastery. It is a wonderful side trip in the countryside from Munich, or a place to spend a quiet weekend.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

