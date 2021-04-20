Where are you going?
Klias River Cruising

Sungai Klias, Sabah, Malaysia
Website
Photo Safari on the Klias River Menumbok Malaysia

Photo Safari on the Klias River

If you want to photograph Sabah Borneo's charismatic wildlife, there's no better way to get up close and personal, without stressing the animals, than by boat.

If it's monkeys your after, the Klias River has many varieties, from the big-nosed proboscis monkeys to these curious macaques.

On a short 2 hour cruise, we saw hundreds of monkeys, monitor lizards, parrots, and hornbills.

In the evening you can witness entire trees twinkling with fireflies. It's nature's own Christmas tree lights.

There are many small eco-tour companies offering cruises on the Klias. Choose the one that best suits your schedule and pack lots of spare memory cards.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

