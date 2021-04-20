Klias River Cruise
89740 Kuala Penyu, Sabah, Malaysia
| +60 11-3159 9310
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 9pm
Search for Sabah's Proboscis MonkeysMalaysian Borneo is a wildlife lover's dream. There are weird and wonderful species found in the province of Sabah, unlike anywhere else in the world. One of the most famous inhabitants is the Proboscis Monkey, easily identified by their prominent noses.
Proboscis monkeys are shier than some of Sabah's other species and one of the best ways to spot them is from a boat on the Klias River. There are numerous small eco-tour outfitters running cruises on the Klias. While it's not guaranteed you'll spot a Proboscis Monkey, the guides know all of their favourite hangouts.
You can spot plenty of other critters in the area too; from monitor lizards to a wide variety of monkeys.
For more photos from my cruise down the Klias, follow the link: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/06/cruising-sabahs-klias-river-photos/