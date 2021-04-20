Stonecutter School
Novo riva 4, 21412, Pučišća, Croatia
| +385 21 633 114
More info
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 2pm
Stone Cutting School in PuciscaThe unique thing about Pucisca is its stonecutter’s school, where the main material worked on is limestone, a famous material from the island. The stonecutting school looked exactly like the images I had conjured up in my head: huge chunks of stone everywhere, piles of rock shavings and T-squares. What was most impressive to me is that the students use all manually powered tools like they would have centuries ago.
The tour, which was part of my VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations itinerary, was roughly 15 minutes and even though their were no students working the day we visited our guide gave us very detailed descriptions of the process.
Colin Roohan traveled to Croatia courtesy of Croatian National Tourist Board, Istria Tourist Board, Split Dalmatia County Tourist Board, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations and Delta Air Lines. His highlights are part of AFAR’s partnership with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog