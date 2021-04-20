Klein Curaçao
, or Little Curaçao, is a tiny (just over a half square mile) uninhabited island roughly 15 miles from the southeast corner of Curaçao. If you have dreamed of being Robinson Crusoe for a day, you'll want to include Klein Curaçao on your itinerary. The journey from the main island takes between 1.5 and 2 hours and, if you are prone to seasickness, you have now been warned that it is often a bumpy and choppy trip. Once you arrive on the island, there's not much except some palapas that provide shade (grabbed on a first-come basis), and a private beach club. (Typically if your charter doesn't include access to the club, your crew will bring lunch and all the cold drinks you might want.) There's also an abandoned lighthouse from 1913 that you can explore and a few shipwrecks (a tanker, a freighter, and a yacht) along the coast, which stand out given the very flat topography of the island. The most enchanting sight on the island, however, is the clear, powder-blue water along its beaches.